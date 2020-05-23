Global  

IRRESISTIBLE Movie - America

IRRESISTIBLE Movie - 'America' Featurette - At Home On Demand June 26 - Get ready for the most irresistible comedy event of the summer.

From writer/director Jon Stewart, the WORLD PREMIERE of #Irresistible is in your home on demand JUNE 26.

From writer/director Jon Stewart comes the comedy of a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.

Irresistible stars Academy Award® nominee Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Academy Award® winner Chris Cooper, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso.

Plan B Entertainment and Jon Stewart produced.

