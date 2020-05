Prodigal Son Season 2 Announcement

Prodigal Son Season 2 Announcement - It's official, the hit series Prodigal Son returns for a second season on FOX!

Catch up on PRODIGAL SON On Demand and on FOX NOW and Hulu.

All episodes are available to watch On Demand for customers of AT&T TV, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH, Spectrum, Sling TV, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.