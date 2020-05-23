Centre should engage in dialogue with all political parties: Opposition

The opposition parties held a virtual meeting and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government should engage in dialogue with all political parties to find a way in the crisis of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, who was present in the first-ever meeting with opposition parties amid the coronavirus pandemic, said, "The opposition party members raised the issue that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should consult opposition parties to find a way during the crisis of COVID-19 pandemic." The meeting was led by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

This was first such meeting in nearly three months since the outbreak of coronavirus for which opposition parties have come together to hold a meeting on May 22.