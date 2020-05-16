Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Even a little physical activity pays big dividends to high-risk breast cancer patients

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Even a little physical activity pays big dividends to high-risk breast cancer patients

Even a little physical activity pays big dividends to high-risk breast cancer patients

The results of a study on breast cancer patients show that women who exercise not only live longer, but also are more likely to remain cancer-free after their treatment.These are the findings of a comprehensive analysis of exercise and its protective role for high-risk breast cancer patients.

The study suggests that even a modest amount of exercise can be beneficial.Cannioto's study was part of a clinical trial run by SWOG Cancer Research Network, a cancer clinical trials network funded by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and a member of the oldest and largest publicly-funded research network in the nation.

Study results are published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, and featured in the most recent edition of the NCI's Cancer Currents blog.

Research has long shown a positive correlation between exercise and cancer survival.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hiindia

Hemant Brahmbhatt Even a little physical activity pays big dividends to high-risk breast cancer patients: hi INDiA Washington D.C. [U… https://t.co/17AoWUBEsm 3 days ago

ICSColliers

ImmaculateConception RT @suzannehawco: Another successful morning mash up with 10 of my friends. Science, Math, physical activity and even a little guided read… 3 days ago

rajeevbhaskarht

rajeev bhaskar Even a little physical activity pays big dividends to high-risk breast cancer patients https://t.co/tkHnPNI8Ht 3 days ago

Phreeloader

Phreelo 🇬🇭I🇺🇸 @HBCUfessions You can have hyper something forgot the scientific name. But basically your sweat glands overwork and… https://t.co/X3vLEksl65 3 days ago

SWOG

SWOG Cancer Research Network When it comes to exercise and hi-risk breast cancer patients, a little goes a long way. @SWOG findings from… https://t.co/UXoQL7viRl 3 days ago

suzannehawco

Suzanne Curran Another successful morning mash up with 10 of my friends. Science, Math, physical activity and even a little guide… https://t.co/eNZLDkaRA9 4 days ago

CDCPCD

PCD It’s National Physical Fitness and Sports Month! Even small amounts of physical activity count. A recent @CDCgov re… https://t.co/gHkTLnms1r 4 days ago

NaturalmattUK

Natural 100% Biodegradable Mattresses RT @360Nutrition_ca: The quality of your sleep affects mental/physical health, including productivity, emotional balance, brain and heart h… 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Study reveals antioxidant-rich Indo-Mediterranean diet significantly lowers pre-heart failure [Video]

Study reveals antioxidant-rich Indo-Mediterranean diet significantly lowers pre-heart failure

While Indo-Mediterranean diets are anti-inflammatory and considered good for a healthy heart, recently, cohort studies and case-control studies have demonstrated that western-style diets rich in sugar..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
'Cancer Alley' Residents Face Higher Death Rates In Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

'Cancer Alley' Residents Face Higher Death Rates In Coronavirus Pandemic

'Cancer Alley' is a stretch of communities along the Mississippi River between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Residents there have disproportionately high cancer rates. Now, a new paper reveals they're..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published