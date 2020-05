Santa Cruz beaches remain restricted going into Memorial Day weekend

The Monterey Bay is obviously one of the Memorial Day destinations but the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is the "spot to go visit" unfortunately it too has fallen to the pandemic.

OBVIOUSLY ONE OF THEMEMORIAL DAYDESTINATIONS BUT THESANTA CRUZ BEACHBOARDWALK IS THE "SPOT TOGO VISIT" UNFORTUNATELY ITTOO HAS FALLEN TO THPANDEMIC"IT IS EERILY QUIET ATONE OF THE MOREPOPULAR SEASIDEAMUSEMENT PARKSAROUND IN THE FIRSTTIME IN ITS 113 YEARHISTORY IT SITS SILENT.AND IT'S NOT ALONEROARING CAMP INFELTON PLAYS HOST TOTHE CIVIL WARREENACMENT IS ALSOCLOSED"THIS YEAR A LOT OFATTRACTIONS ARE QUIET.A LOT OF ATTRACTIONS AR3ON PAUSE LIKE A LOTBUSINESSESSANTA CRUZ BEACHESREMAIN CLOSED FROMELEVEN TO FIVE UP ANDDOWN THE COAST TPOLICE HAVE A THREEPRONG APPROACH TOMAINTAIN SOCIALDISTANCING PARKRANGERS WILL BELOCATED AT BEACHENTRANCES TO EDUCATEVISITORS LIFEGUARDSWILL CONTACT ANYONEON THE BEACH WHO ISNOT EXERCISING ORWALKING TO THE WAT"I THINK THE ISSUE IS THATPEOPLE ARE HOPING THATPIECES HAVE FALLEN OFF.THEY HAVEN'T.

THEY'RESTILL IN PLACE.

WE'RE STILLDOING ENFORCEMENT .WE'VE WRITTEN OVER 300TICKETS"WHILE BEACHES ARECLOSED AND POPULARDESTINATIONSSHUTTERED ... THE CITYOF SANTA CRUZ DOESHAVE OTHER OPTIONSAVAILABLE FOR THECOMMUNIT"MEMBERS OF OURCOMMUNITY COULD PLAYGOLF.

YOU CAN DISC GOLF.OUR SKATE PARKS ARE OPENAGAIN AND WE HAVE SOMANY AMENITY'S AVAILABLE"STATE PARKS ARE ALSOALLOWING HIKING ANDMOUNTAIN BIKE RIDISOME TRAILS MAY BEMARKED ONE WAY TOPROVIDE SOCIALDISTANCING ANDPARKING WILL BE LIMITEDAT COWELL, NISENEMARKS, WILDER RANCHAND CASTLE ROCK.IN SANTA CRUZ, PHILGOMEZ, KSBW ACTIONNEWS 8"MEANWHILE THE LAKES