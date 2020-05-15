Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SEC to reopen facilities starting June 8th

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
SEC to reopen facilities starting June 8th

SEC to reopen facilities starting June 8th

When it comes to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the world of sports, the domino effect is very real.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

SEC to reopen facilities starting June 8th

- when it comes to the- corona-virus pandemic and its - impact on the - world of sports... the domino - effect... is very real.

- it was real when one positive - test in the n-b-a led to a chai- reaction- of cancellations... and it's- certainly real now... as- leagues and conferences... begi- to see the light at the end - of the tunnel.- on friday... the southeastern - conference announced that - athletes can start using on-- campus facilities, on june- 8th... for- voluntary workouts.

- this decision comes just two- days after the n-c-double-a - lifted its restrictions, on - workouts... allowing on-site- activities to resume, in- football... and men's and - women's basketball... on june - 1st.- s-e-c commissioner greg sankey- says the league is- prepared to begin the fall- sports calendar as- scheduled...- and that these return to play - measures... are an important- first step... in that process.- prior to june 8th... many - schools are planning on - testing their athletes, for the- virus... with



Recent related news from verified sources

SEC to allow athletes to use facilities June 8

The SEC announced Friday that athletes could begin using facilities on campus for voluntary workouts...
ESPN - Published

SEC administrators expected to vote on May 22 on opening athletic facilities in June

The vote would be a big step for the SEC ahead of college football season
CBS Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this