Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Horror Movies of 2020 So Far

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:46s - Published
Top 10 Horror Movies of 2020 So Far

Top 10 Horror Movies of 2020 So Far

When did horror movies become a pleasant escape from real life?

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable horror movies released in 2020 thus far.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Horror Movies of 2020 So Far

When did horror movies become a pleasant escape from real life?

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable horror movies released in 2020 thus far.

Our countdown includes “Underwater”, “The Platform”, “The Invisible Man”, and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

wanttobeleavin

Whitneighhh 🧛🏻‍♀️ What a... WONDERFULL LIFE... I mean night! 😜 Two movies I haven’t seen. It was great double feature! I hope everyon… https://t.co/kdBhEm2XSS 11 seconds ago

dubstepwhore

Joshy 🧚🏽‍♂️ you’re obligated to watch horror movies with me every night if we date 57 seconds ago

firefelicis

jen hi everyone! here are things i will probably be tweeting about! ❤️harry potter ❣️criminal minds ❣️percy jackson ❣️t… https://t.co/JMkQdGUWjT 1 minute ago

amber27_1997

Amber @lily_marston In the last year? Probably “They Come Knocking” on Hulu. Horror movies don’t normally get me scared. But that one got me. 2 minutes ago

AlexanderRabbi1

PurpleGold AnimeHero 5 movies to get you into Horror https://t.co/94nxZJi5VM via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

Legacycorp

Legacy Corporation RT @movies_nation: Waiting For Forever (2010) Now available on the website Download Now!! #Movies #MoviesNation #Webseries #Netflix #Amazo… 2 minutes ago

Adaugo_1

Ada Uwanine 🌍👩🏾‍🍳 @Daammiiee Lmaooo!!!! 🤣🤣🤣But it is not. I DO NOT watch horror movies. 2 minutes ago

Jylekeistheway

Chuchi Llelo my dude is sleep and i’m up bored watching classic horror movies ugh 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

TV Shows Re-Cut as Horror Movie Trailers [Video]

TV Shows Re-Cut as Horror Movie Trailers

If you can't bring horror movies to TV, just bring TV to horror movies. For this video we're imagining what some classic TV shows might look like if they were rebooted as gritty horror franchises.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:53Published
Top 10 Movie Vacations That Turned Deadly [Video]

Top 10 Movie Vacations That Turned Deadly

And you thought your last vacation was a disaster. For this list, we’ll be looking at various horror movies and thrillers that center around a trip or vacation, be it to a different country, or just..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:26Published