Elderly Woman's Family Does Car Parade to Suprise and Wish her Happy Birthday During Qurantine Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:10s - Published 2 minutes ago Elderly Woman's Family Does Car Parade to Suprise and Wish her Happy Birthday During Qurantine This elderly woman got a surprise car parade by her family on the occasion of her birthday. All of them drove-by outside her house wishing her happy birthday while she stood outside and clapped adorably thanking all of them. 0

