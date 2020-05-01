Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Businesses, Parks and Playgrounds reopened in Milwaukee Friday.

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Businesses, Parks and Playgrounds reopened in Milwaukee Friday.

Businesses, Parks and Playgrounds reopened in Milwaukee Friday.

Businesses in the Milwaukee County suburbs opened Friday with new guidelines following the expiration of the county's Safer at Home order.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Businesses, Parks and Playgrounds reopened in Milwaukee Friday.

EATERY TELLS ME HE HAD TO TAKEOUT ALL OF THESE TABLES FROM THEPATIO SO PEOPLE COULD BE SPACEDSIX FEET APART AND STILL ENJOY AMEAL.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Milwaukee lifts restrictions bringing families back to city playgrounds [Video]

Milwaukee lifts restrictions bringing families back to city playgrounds

The city of Milwaukee has lifted some restrictions on businesses and public spaces. Now, families are heading outside to enjoy the perks.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:37Published
Wisconsin State Parks reopen [Video]

Wisconsin State Parks reopen

Wisconsin State Parks reopened on Friday as a part of Governor Tony Evers Badger Bounce Back Program.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:00Published