Businesses, Parks and Playgrounds reopened in Milwaukee Friday.

Businesses in the Milwaukee County suburbs opened Friday with new guidelines following the expiration of the county's Safer at Home order.
EATERY TELLS ME HE HAD TO TAKEOUT ALL OF THESE TABLES FROM THEPATIO SO PEOPLE COULD BE SPACEDSIX FEET APART AND STILL ENJOY AMEAL.
Milwaukee lifts restrictions bringing families back to city playgroundsThe city of Milwaukee has lifted some restrictions on businesses and public spaces. Now, families are heading outside to enjoy the perks.
Wisconsin State Parks reopenWisconsin State Parks reopened on Friday as a part of Governor Tony Evers Badger Bounce Back Program.