WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

Isolated showers between 8pmand 2am, then showers likelyand possibly a thunderstorafter 2am.

Cloudy, with a lowaround 61.

Southeast windaround 5 mph becoming calm inthe evening.

Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.

Newrainfall amounts of less thana tenth of an inch, excepthigher amounts possible inthunderstorms. SaturdayShowers likely and possibly athunderstorm before 8am, thena chance of showers andthunderstorms after 8am.Patchy fog before 11am.Otherwise, mostly cloudy, witha high near 77.

Northwest wind5 to 7 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.

Newrainfall amounts of less thana tenth of an inch, excepthigher amounts possible inthunderstorms. Saturday NightA chance of showers before2am.

Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 57.

East wind 6 to 8mph.

Chance of precipitationis 30%.

Sunday Mostly cloudy,with a high near 69.

East wind3 to 6 mph.

Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a lowaround 53.

Memorial Day Partlysunny, with a high near 72.Monday Night Partly cloudy,with a low around 57.

TuesdayMostly sunny, with a high near78.

Tuesday Night Mostlyclear, with a low around 61.Wednesday Mostly sunny, with ahigh near 80.

Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a lowaround 63.

Thursday A chanceof showers and thunderstorms.Partly sunny, with a high near82.

Chance of precipitation is30%.

Thursday Night Partlycloudy, with a low around 65.Friday A chance of showers andthunderstorms. Partly sunny,with a high near 84.