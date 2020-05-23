Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lake of the Ozarks bars, restaurants prepare for Memorial Day weekend amid pandemic

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Lake of the Ozarks bars, restaurants prepare for Memorial Day weekend amid pandemic

Lake of the Ozarks bars, restaurants prepare for Memorial Day weekend amid pandemic

Bars and restaurants at the Lake of Ozarks bank on the amount of business they bring in beginning Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

Despite living in a time of social distancing due to COVID-19, many business owners remain optimistic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Social distancing? Missouri Memorial Day weekend lake pool party goes viral

Social media video shows a pool party in Lake of the Ozarks on Memorial Day weekend, challenging...
USATODAY.com - Published

Wild Memorial Day Party At Lake of the Ozarks

If you need guidance on social distancing ... look away. Apparently, these folks didn't see the sign...
TMZ.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

evanFmoore

Evan F. Moore RT @Suntimes: In Missouri, people packed bars and restaurants at the Lake of the Ozarks, a vacation hot spot popular with Chicagoans, over… 9 minutes ago

Suntimes

Chicago Sun-Times In Missouri, people packed bars and restaurants at the Lake of the Ozarks, a vacation hot spot popular with Chicago… https://t.co/NAHFqSSJPu 17 minutes ago

Kuribo0812515

sone scientist 🐝🐝 sheltering RT @AFGutierrez: Despite living in a time of social distancing due to #COVID19 many business owners at Lake of the Ozarks remain optimistic… 35 minutes ago

kaleighrangel

Kaleigh If you were at the Lake of the Ozarks at all this weekend and spent time in bars/restaurants/pools you should proba… https://t.co/rgkomdk17S 3 hours ago

MAT81456

AngryGranny @kenolin1 This video is NOT from this year. It must be old. According to the internet, Osage Beach, MO will open… https://t.co/S03h8m5mPx 3 hours ago

wschneider412

Whitney Schneider So, I guess my big question right now is what the***is going on? It's not just the Lake of the Ozarks place...pe… https://t.co/Ed1Q8fPVPo 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Some breaking the rules at the beach Memorial Day weekend [Video]

Some breaking the rules at the beach Memorial Day weekend

Some breaking the rules at the beach Memorial Day weekend

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:48Published
Crowds turn out in old town Scottsdale [Video]

Crowds turn out in old town Scottsdale

Only some people practicing social distancing during Memorial Day weekend.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:12Published