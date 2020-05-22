Memorial Day Crowds

Global  

On cbs 44news at 10--- as the holiday weekend gets underway--- restaurants in the tri-state are open and ready for business..... in some cases that could lead to some problems in the long run.

Health officials are sounding the alarm about a potential rise in covid-19 cases as memorial day weekend brings people together.

44news reporter erran huber is live in evansville tonight with a live look as people are out and about.

This is the second weekend in indiana people can have a night on the town-- and here's the scene tonight.

Large crowds out and about-- amidst a global pandemic.

"i want to remind everyone that this is not a normal year.

We have to remain vigilant about where to go and what to do.

That is the best way to ensure that these numbers continue to trend downward and protect our most vulnerable hoosiers."

But though night life hot spots around evansville are showing the signs of the times--with spaced out tables and masked wait staff.

"luckily all the bars and everything around herererere taking precautions, steps and things like that.

I've noticed a lot of cleaning."

Crowds have been gathering since early this evening.

Oh, yeah, i'm here with a lot of friends.

All these hooligans and what not.

Just comin' out to check out all the bars and everything.

And there are few---if any-signs that those enjoying the night are themselves abiding by recommendation s from the centers for disease control-- like wearing a mask and staying away from others.

Not following covid-19 guidelines in public is a fear that doctors have outlined as we head into a holiday weekend.

From coast to coast-- top medical leaders and county health officials have warned about another jump in the number of infections if the guidelines are not followed.

And when you go out for this weekend, memorial day, and you want to do some kind of social gathering, it's very important to maintain that six feet distance, and very important to have your mask with you in case that six feet distance cannot be maintained.

"one of the biggest risk factors that wee seeing in these cases is individuals having a lot of contact with people outside of their household.

It our behaviors and what wee choosing to do.

Not wearing those cloth face coverings and taking these measures that prevent the spread of covid-19?

Health leaders recommend a more quiet memorial day this year-- with immediate family members-- and activities like golf and hiking.

In kentucky--- restaurants are now open-- under



