Delhi government opened parks and garden for public amid coronavirus lockdown 4.0.

Lodhi Garden witnessed footfall after almost two months of COVID-19 lockdown.

The parks will be open between 07:00 am to 10:00 am in the morning and 03.30 pm to 06.30 pm in the evening.

There are 11,659 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases are 66,330 and 3583 deaths in India.