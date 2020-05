Palm Beach County tourism leaders hoping for safe Memorial Day weekend Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:42s - Published 2 days ago Palm Beach County tourism leaders hoping for safe Memorial Day weekend Memorial Day weekend is going to look a lot different in South Florida this year. With an increase in staycations, Palm Beach County tourism leaders are helping businesses prepare for a safe weekend. 0

PALM BEACH COUNTY TOURISM LEADERS ARE HELPING BUSINESSES PREPARE FOR A SAFE WEEKEND. WPTV NEWS CHANNEL FIVES SABIRAH RAYFORD EXPLAINS THEIR MESSAGE FOR BUSINESSES AND CUSTOMERS. THE BEN HOTEL IN DOWNTOWN WEST PALM BEACH. "IT WAS CONSUMER CONFIDENCE" THE LUXURY WATERFRONT HOTEL OWNED BY MARRIOTT OPENED ITS DOORS IN FEBRUARY. "IT WAS GREAT THE LOCAL COMMUNITY REALLY GAVE US A BIG HUG" ONE MONTH LATER "OCCUPANCY BASICALLY WENT DOWN CLOSE TO ZERO" THE CAUSE WAS THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC. NOW AS THE COUNTY IS REOPENING SO IS THE BEN AND MANAGEMENT SAYS SAFETY IS THE PRIORITY. "INSTEAD OF GRABBING THE HANDLE THEY WOULD GO AND GRAB THEIR DOOR AND PULL IT AND THEN THEY CAN PUT THEIR FOOT IN THE DOOR AND WALK OUT" "THE GENERAL MANAGER HERE SAYS OPERATING AN OUTDOOR RESTAURANT HAS MADE IT EASIER TO FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINES. THEY IMPLEMENTED THINGS LIKE PAPER MENUS AND SPACED OUT SEATING" "IN ORDER FOR US TO GET PEOPLE BACK TO TRAVEL AND STAY IN HOTELS AND GO TO ATTRACTIONS THE FIRST THING WE NEED TO IS REGAIN THE TRUST AND CONFIDENCE OF THE PUBLIC" DISCOVER THE PALM BEACHES RELEASED THIS VIDEO FRIDAY ENCOURAGING BUSINESSES AND CUSTOMERS TO TAKE IT SLOW THIS WEEKEND. "OUR INDUSTRY IS READY TO DO THIS CORRECTLY AND LET THE GOOD NEWS WE SEE FROM OTHER COUNTRIES LIKE SOUTH KOREA, GERMANY AND SO FORTH CAN ALSO BE APPLIED HERE IN SOUTH FLORIDA" REPORTING IN PALM BEACH COUNTY, SABIRAH RAYFORD, WPTV NEWS CHANNEL 5.





