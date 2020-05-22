Global  

Churches, Houses Of Worship Remain Open In Colorado

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:52s
There is a new order from Pres.

Trump that churches, houses of worship be reopened.

Recent related news from verified sources

Churches are 'essential,' Trump declares (AP)

“Today I’m identifying houses of worship—churches, synagogues, and mosques—as essential...
Catholic Culture - Published

Trump calls on churches to reopen this weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday said he has deemed churches and other houses of...
Seattle Times - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pres. Trump Orders Churches, Houses Of Worship Open While Most In Colorado Already Are [Video]

Pres. Donald Trump says churches and other houses of worship are essential and ordered them open.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:40
WEB EXTRA: President Trump On Houses Of Worship [Video]

Friday, President Trump said he identified houses of worship “as essential places that provide essential services.” The president called on governors “to do the right thing and allow these very..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:46