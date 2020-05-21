Global  

'More than a race win': NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe wins Xfinity Series race in emotional last-lap shootout

'More than a race win': NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe wins Xfinity Series race in emotional last-lap shootout
Mark Demsky reports
Chase Briscoe gets emotional win at NASCAR Xfinity Series Toyota 200 after 'hardest week' of his life

An incredible performance after an emotionally difficult week
Chase Briscoe beats Busch at Darlington. [Video]

Chase Briscoe beats Busch at Darlington.

Chase Briscoe beat veteran Kyle Busch to win Thursday's rain-delayed Toyota 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

FINAL LAPS: Chase Briscoe holds off Kyle Busch in one thrilling finish [Video]

FINAL LAPS: Chase Briscoe holds off Kyle Busch in one thrilling finish

Chase Briscoe reclaims the lead in the final laps of the Toyota 200 defeating Kyle Busch for a dramatic win. Briscoe was emotional after the race due to a tragic loss.

