Old Tucson reopens for Memorial Day weekend

A Tucson family-friendly entertainment attraction has reopened its doors for a limited time for Memorial Day weekend.

AND SO ARE STUNTMEN AT OLDTUCSON STUDIOS.

THE THEME PARK-- REOPENED TODAY.

QUITE A FEWPEOPLE LINED UP OUTSIDE THEGATE -- BEFORE IT OPENED AT 4O'CLOCK THIS AFTERNOON.

ONE OFTHE MANAGERS TELL US -- IT'SEXCITING TO BE BACK IN ACTION.WE'RE ONE OF THE FIRSTATTRACTIONS IN PIMA COUNTY TORE-OPEN WITH ALL THIS GOINGON, AND WE JUST WANT TO MAKESURE THAT PEOPLE UNDERSTANDTHAT WE GET THAT ITS NOTCOMFORTABLE FOR EVERYBODYRIGHT NOW, BUT AS PEOPLE AREREADY, WE WILL BE HERE, SOCOME OUT AND SEE US.

OLDTUCSON SAYS IT'S FOLLOWINGC-D- C GUIDELINES -- SOTHEY'RE ONLY ALLOWING IN --3-HUNDRED VISITORS -- AT ATIME -- AND ALL SHOWS AREBEING PERFORMED OUTSIDE.ANOTHER CHANGE -- IT'S ONLYOPEN FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY --FROM 4 TO 9.

HOWEVER, THEYWILL BE OPEN THIS MONDAY --FOR MEMORIAL DAY.A BASKETBALL HALL OF FAM