As the county reopens local businesses, local churches eager to reopen

ATTEND CHURCH IN-PERSON AFTER THE PRESIDENTDEEMED THEM ESSENTIAL TODAY.BUT TONIGHT THERE WAS NOQUESTION ABOUT GOING OUT TOEAT... PEOPLE HEADING BACK TOLOCAL RESTAURANTSNOW THAT THEY'VE STARTED TOREOPEN.THROUGHOUT KERN COUNTY RETAILSTORES ANDRESTAURANTS LIKE CHUY;S OFF OFROSEDALE HIGHWAY HAVE ALREADYREOPENED THEIR DINE-IN OPTIONS.ON FRIDAY NIGHT THEIR PATIO WASFULL OF CUSTOMERS WHO SAY THEYWANT THE REST OF KERN COUNTY TOOPEN TOO.ITS AMAZING BEING OUT AND PUBLICAGAIN..

THIS IS WHAT IT SHOULDHAVE BEEN LIKE THE LAST TWOMONTHS..

WE SHOULD NOT HAVE SHUTDOWN.ANOTHER CUSTOMER -- DINING INSAYING HE WAS TESTED FORCOVID-19.HIS RESULTS WERE NEGATIVE AND HEBELIEVES THE GOVERNOR SHOULDSTEP ASIDE.I THINK ITS A POLITICAL DEAL ANDIDO THINK THE VIRUS IS REAL BUT ITHINK THEY BLEW IT OUT OFPROPORTION.AND WHILE SOME RESTAURANTS HAVEOPENED - OTHERS HAVECHOSEN TO WAIT AWHILE.THE OWNER OF CAMINO DE (RE-AL)REAL, BOSS PIZZA CO.

AND VIDAVEGAN POSTING ON SOCIAL MEDIATHAT THEY'RE NOT OPENING QUITEYET AS THEY WORK TO TRAIN STAFFAND MAKE SURE THEY'REFOLLOWING ALL GUIDELINES.BUT AS WE HEAD INTO THE WEEKEND--MANY ARE NOW TRYINGTO FIGURE OUT IF THEY'LL BE ABLETO GO BACK TO CHURCH.IF YOU WANT TO GO TO CHURCHEVERYDAYTHAT'S YOUR CHOICE AND 100PERCENT AGREE WITH IT..

BUT IFWE ARE GOING TOSEPARATE CHURCH AND STATE.

THESTATE NEEDS TO STAY OUT OF ITAND THEYCAN BE OPEN AT THEIR OWN WILL.ON FRIDAY -- PRESIDENT DONALDTRUMP DEEMED PLACESOF WORSHIP ESSENTIAL ANDTHREATENED TO OVERRIDEGOVERNORS IF THEY WEREN'TALLOWED TO REOPEN THISWEEKEND.SOME GOVERNORS HAVE DEEMEDLIQUORS AND ABORTION CLINICSESSENTIAL..

BUT HAVE LEFT OUTCHURCHESAND OTHER HOUSES OF WORSHIPTHAT'S NOT RIGHT.

I AMCORRECTING THISINJUSTICE AND CALLING HOUSES OFWORSHIP ESSENTIAL.ANGELO FRAZIER -- THE PASTOR OFTHE RIVERLAKES COMMUNITYCHURCH..SAYS HE AND OTHER CHURCHLEADERS IN THECOMMUNITY APPRECIATE THEPRESIDENT'S SUPPORT OF REOPENINGTHEIR DOORS.ITS POSITIVE TO KNOW THAT ANELECTEDOFFICIAL..

THE HIGHEST OFFICIALIN THE LAND THAT THEY AREAGREEING WITHUS AND I THINK ITS IMPORTANT WECONTINUE TO PRAY FOR THOSEAFFECTEDBY THE VIRUS BUT IS IMPORTANT TOKNOW THAT CHURCH IS THE FIRSTPLACE PEOPLECOME FOR FOOD, NEEDS AND HELP..WHEN THERE IS A CRISIS..

LOCALCHURCHES ARE FIRST RESPONDERS ASWELL.WHEN WE ASKED PASTOR FRAZIER IFATTENDEES COULD POSSIBLYSEE ANY CHANGES THIS SUNDAY ONSERVICES HE SAID THERE ISMOVEMENT AND THEY AREEXCITED.AND MANY OTHERCUSTOMERS HERE AT CHUEYS SAYTHEY FEEL SAFE AND ARE GLAD TOBE ABLE TO ENJOY THEMSELVES INPUBLIC AGAIN.

