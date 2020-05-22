Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

RBI cuts repo rate by 40 basis points extends loan moratorium till August

Video Credit: LiveMint - Duration: 03:38s - Published
RBI cuts repo rate by 40 basis points extends loan moratorium till August
RBIcutsreporateby40basispointsextendsloanmoratoriumtillAugust
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Loan EMIs set to fall as RBI cuts key policy rates

Interest rates on loans are set to fall further as the RBI slashed its key policy rates for the...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

EjazSha64742536

Ejaz Shaikh RT @aslamizm: RBI's Top Announcements. 🔹Repo rate cut by 40 basis points 🔹Loan moratorium extended for 3 months. 🔹Headline inflation cou… 43 minutes ago

aslamizm

Aslam Ansari RBI's Top Announcements. 🔹Repo rate cut by 40 basis points 🔹Loan moratorium extended for 3 months. 🔹Headline inf… https://t.co/ugiIklZXrt 2 hours ago

MilindGauba

Milind Covid fallout: RBI sees GDP contract, cuts repo rate by 40 basis points to 4% https://t.co/cMLNskligS https://t.co/2IMCqAkICm 5 hours ago

Sharat57

Sharat Sinha Covid fallout: RBI sees GDP contract, cuts repo rate by 40 basis points to 4% https://t.co/n4CJn0IRMy via @FinancialXpress 5 hours ago

TodayJaipur

Jaipur Today Reserve Bank of India cuts repo rate by 40 basis points from 4.4 percent to 4%, reducing reverse repo rate at 3.35%… https://t.co/dqfTMzjnFM 5 hours ago

DianePreston44

Diane Preston Covid fallout: RBI sees GDP contract, cuts repo rate by 40 basis points to 4% https://t.co/oi3LU50n4V 11 hours ago

SAMC2868

SAM.C RT @SortedEagle: Interest on FD’s to reduce, while the loans to get cheaper as the RBI cuts the repo rate by 40 basis points. The new repo… 12 hours ago

SortedEagle

Eagle Eye Interest on FD’s to reduce, while the loans to get cheaper as the RBI cuts the repo rate by 40 basis points. The ne… https://t.co/yD0gjadowS 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Equity indices in red after RBI rate cut, banking stocks down as loan moratorium extended [Video]

Equity indices in red after RBI rate cut, banking stocks down as loan moratorium extended

Equity benchmark indices closed lower on Friday due to underperformance by banking and financial stocks as the Reserve Bank of India forecast contraction in H1 FY21 GDP growth, cut repo rate by 40..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
RBI cuts repo rate by 40 basis points, extends loan moratorium till August [Video]

RBI cuts repo rate by 40 basis points, extends loan moratorium till August

RBI slashed its key policy rate for a second time this year. It cut the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4%. The reverse repo rate was also reduced by 40 basis points to 3.35%. RBI also announced a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:38Published