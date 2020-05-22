RBI cuts repo rate by 40 basis points, extends loan moratorium till August

Ejaz Shaikh RT @aslamizm: RBI's Top Announcements.
🔹Repo rate cut by 40 basis points
🔹Loan moratorium extended for 3 months.
🔹Headline inflation cou… 43 minutes ago
Aslam Ansari RBI's Top Announcements.
🔹Repo rate cut by 40 basis points
🔹Loan moratorium extended for 3 months.
🔹Headline inf… https://t.co/ugiIklZXrt 2 hours ago
Milind Covid fallout: RBI sees GDP contract, cuts repo rate by 40 basis points to 4% https://t.co/cMLNskligS https://t.co/2IMCqAkICm 5 hours ago
Sharat Sinha Covid fallout: RBI sees GDP contract, cuts repo rate by 40 basis points to 4% https://t.co/n4CJn0IRMy via @FinancialXpress 5 hours ago
Jaipur Today Reserve Bank of India cuts repo rate by 40 basis points from 4.4 percent to 4%, reducing reverse repo rate at 3.35%… https://t.co/dqfTMzjnFM 5 hours ago
Diane Preston Covid fallout: RBI sees GDP contract, cuts repo rate by 40 basis points to 4% https://t.co/oi3LU50n4V 11 hours ago
SAM.C RT @SortedEagle: Interest on FD’s to reduce, while the loans to get cheaper as the RBI cuts the repo rate by 40 basis points. The new repo… 12 hours ago
Eagle Eye Interest on FD’s to reduce, while the loans to get cheaper as the RBI cuts the repo rate by 40 basis points. The ne… https://t.co/yD0gjadowS 13 hours ago
Equity indices in red after RBI rate cut, banking stocks down as loan moratorium extendedEquity benchmark indices closed lower on Friday due to underperformance by banking and financial stocks as the Reserve Bank of India forecast contraction in H1 FY21 GDP growth, cut repo rate by 40..
RBI cuts repo rate by 40 basis points, extends loan moratorium till AugustRBI slashed its key policy rate for a second time this year. It cut the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4%. The reverse repo rate was also reduced by 40 basis points to 3.35%. RBI also announced a..