Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DMK MP arrested for 'hate speech', lawyer says he's being hunted for corruption complaints against CM

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:10s - Published
DMK MP arrested for 'hate speech', lawyer says he's being hunted for corruption complaints against CM

DMK MP arrested for 'hate speech', lawyer says he's being hunted for corruption complaints against CM

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Rajya Sabha MP, RS Bharathi was arrested by Chennai police on May 23 at around 05:00 am for his alleged hate speech.

He allegedly made hate speech against people from Scheduled Castes (SC) community on February 14, 2020.

RS Bharathi was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore on May 23.

While speaking to ANI, RS Bharathi's Advocate, Shanmugasundaram said, "The sole reason for his arrest was that he has been filing complaints against Chief Minister and other ministers for their corruption." "We have filed an application and court has given him interim bail," advocate added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ted Cruz Calls Texas Resolution Dubbing 'Chinese Virus' As Hate Speech 'Nuts' [Video]

Ted Cruz Calls Texas Resolution Dubbing 'Chinese Virus' As Hate Speech 'Nuts'

San Antonio, Texas passed a resolution calling terms such as “Chinese virus” and “kung-fu virus” hate speech. According to Business Insider, the resolution also covers anti-Semitic speech and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published