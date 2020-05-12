DMK MP arrested for 'hate speech', lawyer says he's being hunted for corruption complaints against CM

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Rajya Sabha MP, RS Bharathi was arrested by Chennai police on May 23 at around 05:00 am for his alleged hate speech.

He allegedly made hate speech against people from Scheduled Castes (SC) community on February 14, 2020.

RS Bharathi was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore on May 23.

While speaking to ANI, RS Bharathi's Advocate, Shanmugasundaram said, "The sole reason for his arrest was that he has been filing complaints against Chief Minister and other ministers for their corruption." "We have filed an application and court has given him interim bail," advocate added.