Biden sorry for remark about black voters

US presidential candidate Joe Biden has apologised for a "cavalier" remark he made about black voters on radio.
Biden said African Americans "ain't black" if they even consider voting for President Donald Trump over him.
Independent.ie #VIDEO Biden sorry for remark about black citizens who vote for Trump https://t.co/dBpecEy2A6 https://t.co/vjMilZLhgt 9 minutes ago
Famelaramos2020 I am sorry
I know you have all heard this before
But it creeps me out as much now as the first time I heard it !!… https://t.co/qRQphog1Of 13 hours ago
Biden apologizes for 'ain't black' comment during radio interviewFormer Vice President Joe Biden apologized on Friday for telling a black radio host that he "ain't black" if he was still weighing whether to support him or incumbent Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 U.S...
Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Apologizes For Comment About Black VotersDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is apologizing for a comment he made about black voters; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.