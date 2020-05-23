Egyptian baker marks Eid-al-Fitr with Mo Salah cookies

This Egyptian baker is marking Eid-al-Fitr by crafting cookies in the shape of the football shirt of the country's most famous sportsman, Mo Salah.

The Liverpool winger, who has won the Premier League Golden Boot and the PFA Players' Player of the Year awards, is a national hero in Egypt and an inspiration to millions of youngsters.

Cairo baker Christine Amir is celebrating Salah's achievements by filling glass jars with cookies of his Liverpool shirt and photos of the sporting icon.

She says she came up with the idea to inspire the youth of Egypt during Eid.

Eid cookies, known locally as "Khak", are a mildly sweet treat enjoyed by millions at the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.