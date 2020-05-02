UK contact-tracing phone app against coronavirus to miss deadline
Bureaucracy and new tweaks needed mean app for mobile phone contact tracing will miss June 1 deadline.
Thailand rolls out COVID-19 tracing app for bus passengersBus passengers in Thailand were today (June 11) made to check-in via a controversial government tracking app every time they travel.
The mobile phone QR scanning system has been rolled out to..
Germany Gets Closer to Releasing Contact-Tracing App as Travel Season ApproachesAs places around the world look to reopen ahead of the summer, Germany has developed a demo version of a contact-tracing app. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Alabama developing coronavirus contact tracing appAlabama developing coronavirus contact tracing app