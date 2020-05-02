Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK contact-tracing phone app against coronavirus to miss deadline
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:46s - Published
UK contact-tracing phone app against coronavirus to miss deadline

UK contact-tracing phone app against coronavirus to miss deadline

Bureaucracy and new tweaks needed mean app for mobile phone contact tracing will miss June 1 deadline.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Government ‘optimistic’ people will download coronavirus contact tracing app

The Government is “optimistic” people will download a phone app to trace the spread of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published



Tweets about this

SpatialRed

ᴅᴇɴɪꜱᴇ ᴍᴄᴋᴇɴᴢɪᴇ RT @EthicalGEO: Why are national and regional approaches to contact tracing apps not harmonized? This article from @ScienceMagazine provide… 1 day ago

EthicalGEO

EthicalGEO Why are national and regional approaches to contact tracing apps not harmonized? This article from @ScienceMagazine… https://t.co/hmb7wrkNSH 2 days ago

VOPpolice

Oak Park Police Department Sharing an important COVID-19 message: If you receive a call from the #OakPark Public Health Department, it is high… https://t.co/jCuQJ9kWVp 4 days ago

ThomasARoth1

Thomas A. Roth @iunderstoodu @cspanwj Its a tradeoff Sukie. SK cut the infection rate to nearly 0 with contact tracing using cell… https://t.co/krJhcBj4xx 6 days ago

SparkIreland

SPARK-Ireland @alanlawlor What we suspect is the taxi co. were contacted as part of contact tracing when her daughter was diagnos… https://t.co/7aV2KYl4Vy 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Thailand rolls out COVID-19 tracing app for bus passengers [Video]

Thailand rolls out COVID-19 tracing app for bus passengers

Bus passengers in Thailand were today (June 11) made to check-in via a controversial government tracking app every time they travel. The mobile phone QR scanning system has been rolled out to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:02Published
Germany Gets Closer to Releasing Contact-Tracing App as Travel Season Approaches [Video]

Germany Gets Closer to Releasing Contact-Tracing App as Travel Season Approaches

As places around the world look to reopen ahead of the summer, Germany has developed a demo version of a contact-tracing app. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:40Published
Alabama developing coronavirus contact tracing app [Video]

Alabama developing coronavirus contact tracing app

Alabama developing coronavirus contact tracing app

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished