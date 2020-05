Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the streets of the Indonesian city of Padang were packed on Friday (May 22nd) night ahead of Eid-al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Footage showed eager shoppers crowding a clothing market in the West Sumatran city even though they have been advised to stay at home by local authorities.

Indonesia had recorded 21,745 cases of COVID-19 and 1,351 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University at 1130 GMT on May 23rd.