mail thief Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 days ago walks right up and takes it 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend mail thief Lexington, need help finding a porch pirate. Take a look at this video, according to investigatiors.. On may 13th... a woman.. Walked up to this porch.. And allegedly stole someone's amazon package. If you recognoze the woman, please contact the lexington police department. L3: abc 36 news white prosecutor dismisses charges against kenneth walker .. Breonna taylor's boyfriend ... in louisville...





You Might Like

Tweets about this Steve Mcmanus RT @CuomoWatch: Not every Democrat is a horse thief but every horse thief is a Democrat. Don’t let the dirty Dems cheat by using lax vote… 25 minutes ago michael @SpeakerPelosi You’re nothing but a thief you can’t win a fair election so you have to try to steal this one I don’… https://t.co/OQnReVWsAQ 58 minutes ago Agent Waldheim @SpeakerPelosi Hey @Jack , where is your #FactCheck balloon for this Tweet? If it one thing worse than a thief, it'… https://t.co/R7tqPy4XpC 1 hour ago SueSeaShell Criminal LIAR-IN-CHIEF is in meltdown over mail in ballots. He's the cheater, the crook, the thief. He's afraid of… https://t.co/a4hvZu6UBx 2 hours ago Rachel Phillips @Inevitable_ET Nancy cares so much about protecting American's health she's taken billions in taxpayer $$ to provid… https://t.co/g7Ilo5rE36 2 hours ago Thedudeabides RT @Minuteman04: When Trump keeps screaming that vote by mail is a scam, while Putin just authorized it in Russia, he's basically saying th… 2 hours ago Anette Dawn REGISTER TO VOTE RT @damocrat: Former Telegraph journalist, Boris Johnson, backed by former Times journalist, Micheal Gove – who is married to a Daily Mail… 5 hours ago