6 a.m. Saturday COVID-19 update Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 04:25s - Published 9 hours ago 6 a.m. Saturday COVID-19 update 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Arthur: Tropical system heading towards Florida could be first hurricane of the season A subtropical storm pushing towards Forida could be come the first named storm of the 2020 hurricane...

CBS News - Published 1 week ago



Amanda Bynes Shares a Life Update After Spending Two Months in Treatment Amanda Bynes is providing fans with an update on her life after spending the last two months in...

Just Jared - Published 4 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Tom Korocz RT @e_russell: Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly dropped the carrier's latest COVID business update on the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend… 5 minutes ago Pat Siedlecki Alberta COVID-19 Update May 23: The province reporting 18 new cases Saturday for a total of 6,818. Of those, 86% ar… https://t.co/RWNrIBlG7G 8 minutes ago Gigi 🧚🏻‍♀️ RT @EdTubb: As of 11 am Saturday, Ontario's regional public health units are reporting 26,301 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 with… 13 minutes ago Kelly Harms RT @cbcnewsbc: BREAKING: 10 more people have been diagnosed with #COVID19 in B.C. and two more people have died. https://t.co/GzM7GBF3g8 13 minutes ago Ann Armstrong RT @CPHO_Canada: #COVID19 key concerns in 🇨🇦: This weekend, in lieu of a daily in-person update to the media, I have issued a Saturday stat… 15 minutes ago CNNTT RT @tttliveonline: ⚠️ MOH COVID-19 Update: Saturday 23rd May 2020 - 4PM: https://t.co/mmet4tWYKF 16 minutes ago Connecticut Mirror With rain and chilly temperatures, it wasn't a good day for al fresco dining. But @GovNedLamont announced Saturday… https://t.co/MW4mdePeNZ 17 minutes ago KCBD NewsChannel11 COVID-19 UPDATE: The city of Lubbock confirmed six new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday. The total numbe… https://t.co/lw8snS9bzV 20 minutes ago