6 a.m. Saturday COVID-19 update

Tom Korocz RT @e_russell: Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly dropped the carrier's latest COVID business update on the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend… 5 minutes ago
Pat Siedlecki Alberta COVID-19 Update May 23: The province reporting 18 new cases Saturday for a total of 6,818. Of those, 86% ar… https://t.co/RWNrIBlG7G 8 minutes ago
Gigi 🧚🏻♀️ RT @EdTubb: As of 11 am Saturday, Ontario's regional public health units are reporting 26,301 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 with… 13 minutes ago
Kelly Harms RT @cbcnewsbc: BREAKING: 10 more people have been diagnosed with #COVID19 in B.C. and two more people have died. https://t.co/GzM7GBF3g8 13 minutes ago
Ann Armstrong RT @CPHO_Canada: #COVID19 key concerns in 🇨🇦: This weekend, in lieu of a daily
in-person update to the media, I have issued a Saturday stat… 15 minutes ago
CNNTT RT @tttliveonline: ⚠️ MOH COVID-19 Update: Saturday 23rd May 2020 - 4PM: https://t.co/mmet4tWYKF 16 minutes ago
Connecticut Mirror With rain and chilly temperatures, it wasn't a good day for al fresco dining.
But @GovNedLamont announced Saturday… https://t.co/MW4mdePeNZ 17 minutes ago
KCBD NewsChannel11 COVID-19 UPDATE: The city of Lubbock confirmed six new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday. The total numbe… https://t.co/lw8snS9bzV 20 minutes ago
Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Updates On COVID-19 Measures In New YorkFor the first time during the coronavirus outbreak since March 25, New York State saw less than 100 death in a 24-hour period linked to COVID-19-related illness, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo on..
Minnesota Orchestra CEO Provides UpdateMichelle Miller Burns says employees are receiving compensation through the paycheck protection program (1:30). WCCO Saturday Morning -- May 23, 2020