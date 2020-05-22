Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Study: COVID-19 Patients Treated With Hydroxychloroquine At Higher Risk Of Death

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Study: COVID-19 Patients Treated With Hydroxychloroquine At Higher Risk Of Death

Study: COVID-19 Patients Treated With Hydroxychloroquine At Higher Risk Of Death

Business Insider reports that a coronavirus vaccine my not be ready until the end of 2021, according to Roche, the world's second-largest pharmaceutical company.

He explained "According to the most likely scenario, we will not have a vaccination before the end of next year." Instead, Severin Schwan, chief executive of Roche, says that the public could have access to antibody tests sooner.

An antibody test, which could be available as early as May, would determine whether someone has had the COVID-19 infection.

If so, they would have assumed ongoing immunity to the virus.

Schwan said that an antibody test is key to allowing businesses to reopen and for people to gradually return to normal life.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus patients who took hydroxychloroquine had higher risk of death, study shows

An observational study of 15,000 COVID-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Al JazeeraBBC News


Drug taken by Trump linked to death risk

A study in the medical journal The Lancet has linked the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to a higher...
SBS - Published Also reported by •The AgeReuters IndiaReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

thamesweb

Roger Cullingham 🇬🇧 @sarahcpr ‘A comprehensive study published yesterday in the medical journal The Lancet found that seriously ill Cov… https://t.co/zgTkK6AK5P 42 seconds ago

karenandbowz

karen nelson RT @CuomoPrimeTime: Seriously ill Covid-19 patients who were treated with hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were more likely to die or dev… 4 minutes ago

visualplague

Visual Plague/ Global War Against the Rat RT @CNN: Seriously ill Covid-19 patients who were treated with hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were more likely to die or develop danger… 6 minutes ago

ThePlumPango

Jenna Bee RT @ABC: JUST IN: A study of more than 96,000 coronavirus patients in hospitals around the world found those treated with chloroquine or hy… 8 minutes ago

Megavolt1

Megavolt Study Finds Trump Hydroxychloroquine Push Led To Deaths //“…patients treated with hydroxychloroquine saw a 34% inc… https://t.co/iAzMg9SmX0 9 minutes ago

scwolverine

Michael Payne RT @CNN: Seriously ill Covid-19 patients who were treated with hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine were more likely to die or develop dangero… 9 minutes ago

Rocioluarca

Rocio Fdez Urrusuno RT @GermHunterMD: IL6 inhibition in critically ill COVID-19 patients is associated with increased secondary infections Interfering with im… 11 minutes ago

dores00

chris ray RT @WKRN: A recent study found that seriously ill COVID-19 patients who were treated with Hydroxychloroquine were more likely to die or dev… 18 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Large study finds hydroxychloroquine COVID-19 treatments linked to greater risk of death and heart arrhythmia [Video]

Large study finds hydroxychloroquine COVID-19 treatments linked to greater risk of death and heart arrhythmia

A new study looking at hydroxychloroquine has found that COVID-19 patients who were treated with the drug faced a higher risk of death. And they were also more likely to develop serious irregular heart..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:38Published
Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to higher death risk [Video]

Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to higher death risk

The malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking and has urged others to use, was tied to increased risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published