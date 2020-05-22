Study: COVID-19 Patients Treated With Hydroxychloroquine At Higher Risk Of Death

Business Insider reports that a coronavirus vaccine my not be ready until the end of 2021, according to Roche, the world's second-largest pharmaceutical company.

He explained "According to the most likely scenario, we will not have a vaccination before the end of next year." Instead, Severin Schwan, chief executive of Roche, says that the public could have access to antibody tests sooner.

An antibody test, which could be available as early as May, would determine whether someone has had the COVID-19 infection.

If so, they would have assumed ongoing immunity to the virus.

Schwan said that an antibody test is key to allowing businesses to reopen and for people to gradually return to normal life.