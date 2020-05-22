Global  

Cyclone Amphan: As clearance is given, will run train in WB, says Railway Board chairman

Chief Secretary of West Bengal has written a letter to the Chairman of Railway Board.

The letter stated, "As the district administration is involved with relief and rehabilitation works, it will not be possible to receive special trains for next few days.

It's requested that no train should be sent to the state till May 26".

While speaking about it, Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman of Railway Board said, "Cyclone was a natural calamity.

West Bengal Chief Secretary wrote to me that restoration work is underway and they'll tell us soon when they'll be able to receive the trains.

As soon as they give us a clearance, we'll run the trains to West Bengal."

