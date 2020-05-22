Global  

Memorial Day Travel Expected To Hit Record Low Due To COVID-19

Memorial Day weekend travel is expected to hit a record low this year, with air travel down 88% and due to the pandemic.

CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Memorial Day travel expected to set record lows amid pandemic

A holiday getaway is likely to be more a trickle this year. A Harris Poll found 95% said because of...
CBS News - Published

Record-low Memorial Day travel expected despite low prices

Analysts expect travel numbers for this year's Memorial Day weekend are likely to set a record low...
Newsday - Published


