Grant Shapps defends Dominic Cummings

Grant Shapps has defended Dominic Cummings, following allegations the No 10 adviser broke lockdown rules by travelling hundreds of miles to his parents while suffering from coronavirus symptoms. Facing questions from reporters in the Downing Street press conference, Mr Shapps insisted Mr Cummings had the full support of the Prime Minister and was ensuring his child had the appropriate care.

