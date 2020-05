As Eid-ul-Fitr is round the corner, shops in the area around Delhi's Jama Masjid await customers.

A fall in the frequency of customers visiting to the market to buy commodities was witnessed amid coronavirus lockdown.

A similar situation was witnessed in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

One of the shopkeepers said, "It's Eid time but shops are deserted.

Very few customers are coming.

There's the threat of COVID and the purchasing power of people is low now".