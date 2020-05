Press Secretary displays Trump check in a little too much detail Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 00:49s - Published now Press Secretary displays Trump check in a little too much detail President Trump’s press secretary may have revealed details of his private bank account during a Friday press briefing while displaying a check from his account. Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, revealed that Trump was sending his salary to the Department of Health and Human Services to help “support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain and combat the coronavirus.” 0

