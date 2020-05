Community celebrates Del Mar man's 99th birthday Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:56s - Published 41 minutes ago Community celebrates Del Mar man's 99th birthday A Navy veteran who served for 40 years turned 99 years old Friday, a birthday marked with a surprise car parade for him. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Community celebrates Del Mar man's 99th birthday VISTA POLICE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this