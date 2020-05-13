Firefighters battle massive fire on San Fran’s Pier 45

Global  

Fire crews battled a massive blaze at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, saving a historic WWII vessel, but not before losing a quarter of Pier 45, local media reported.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Some 150 firefighters battled a four-alarm warehouse fire at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf on Pier 45, early Saturday morning.

That’s according to fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter: (BAXTER) ”Throughout the progress of this fire we did see almost every portion of this building collapse in one area or another." Local media reported a quarter of the pier was lost to the flames.

But despite the massive blaze and billowing smoke - fire crews were able to save the nearby U.S. liberty ship, SS Jeremiah O’Brien, which now serves as a museum.

(BAXTER) "Our aggressive and quick, swift actions saved the historic Jeremiah O'Brien.

Which, if we're looking for one positive to come out of this tragic event, saving a historic WWII vessel at the beginning of Memorial Day weekend, is something we should all be proud of as a community." Local media reported that streets were shut down around the waterfront.

Flames and dark smoke could be seen for miles in the early morning hours.

No injuries were reported.




