Memorial Day weekend travel numbers, safety tips

NINA - THIS YEAR IS SO STRANGE THAT TRIPLE-A DOESN'T REALLY KNOW WHAT TO EXPECT - ABOUT HOW CROWDED INTERSTATES LIKE I-15 HERE WILL REALLY BE. THIS IS THE FIRST TIME IN TWO DECADES THAT TRIPLE-A DIDN'T RELEASE A MEMORIAL DAY TRAVEL FORCAST. TRIPLE-A NEVADA SPOKESMAN SERGIO AVILA SAYS THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC UNDERMINED ALL OF THEIR DATA - - SO THEY JUST DON'T KNOW HOW MANY CARS WILL GO OUT - - AND WHEN. WHAT TRIPLE-A DOES EXPECT - IS A LOT OF DOMESTIC TRAVEL WITH PEOPLE DRIVING - INSTEAD OF FLYING. AVILA SAYS YOU WILL NEED TO PUT TOGETHER A GAMEPLAN BEFORE DRIVING THOGH - - TO AVOID ISSUES WITH OTHER STATE'S SHUT-DOWN ORDERS. "MAKE SURE THAT THAT YOU'RE GOOD TO GO AND YOU KNOW WHAT RESTRICTIONS MIGHT BE IN PLACE YOU OBVIOUSLY DO NOT TAKE EXTRA FOOD WITH YOU TAKE EXTRA WATER IF YOU HAVE MEDICATION IT MAY BE IMPORTANT TO TAKE EXTRA MEDICATION WITH YOU IN CASE YOU HAPPEN TO BE STUCK SOMEWHERE" HEALTH PROFESSIONALS LIKE DOCTOR JONATHAN BAKTARI SAY TRAVEL CAN BE RISKY WITH THIS VIRUS AROUND. YOU CAN MINIMIZE YOUR RISK - BY WASHING OR SANITIZING YOUR HANDS AFTER EVERY STOP - - AND - IF YOU'RE WEARING GLOVES - TAKING THEM OFF WITHOUT CONTAMINATING YOUR HANDS. YOU SHOULD ALSO KEEP A DISTANCE BETWEEN YOURSELF AND OTHERS - - AND AVOID TOUCHING YOUR FACE. YOU SHOULD ALSO DO YOUR BEST TO AVOID TOUCHING ANY SURFACE - THAT OTHER PEOPLE COMMONLY TOUCH. SEAN DELANCEY - - 13 ACTION NEWS.