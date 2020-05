Joe Biden Apologizes For Radio Comments Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published 14 minutes ago Joe Biden Apologizes For Radio Comments Joe Biden received backlash during an interview on the radio show “The Breakfast Club.” He said African-Americans voters undecided on whether to vote for him or President Donald Trump “ain’t black.” According to Business Insider, Biden apologized for being “so cavalier.” He said: “I've never, never, ever taken the African American community for granted." Biden said he made his comments lightheartedly and “in the spirit of humor.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like