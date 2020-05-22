Americans embark on an untraditional Memorial Day weekend

Some Americans remain cautious while others were eager to get outdoors to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend which marks the unofficial start of summer.

RV’s are back on the road this Memorial Day weekend in California… as many cooped-up Americans broke free from their neighborhoods after more than two months of lockdowns.

Mark Steele parked his RV at Newport Beach to celebrate: "We booked it last week... they opened everything up and we thought we’d jump all over it and just be out here with all these wonderful people that are coming in here tonight.” According to data released on Friday, beach-area traffic tripled since the low point in mid-April.

While the official Memorial Day holiday is Monday, the weekend leading up to it marks the unofficial start of summer - with Americans traditionally flocking to beaches and other outdoor spaces.

But this year is anything but traditional.

Many ‘official’ events are canceled as health officials urge Americans to social distance.

Heavy rain on Saturday kept crowds down at state beaches in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, which were re-opened by governors who had warned against thick crowds.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order late on Friday - allowing gatherings of 10 people or less for any lawful reason.

But on Saturday, he warned that face masks and six feet of distance should still be part of any interaction.

(CUOMO) "You can have a safe gathering of 10 people.

You can also have a wholly unsafe gathering of 10 people… if you don't have to be with a group of ten people, don't be with a group of ten people." In an effort to encourage others to go outside, President Donald Trump took advantage of the good weather in the nation's capital and went golfing at his property in the Washington suburbs.

It was his first time at a golf property since March 8.

Some cautious Americans aren't following his lead and remained at home.

While others, like David Hakimfar, flocked to the recently re-opened Morongo Casino, east of Los Angeles: (HAKIMFAR) "And we just wanted to get a taste of normalcy again and see what it's like to be inside a business that's running semi-normally at least.

I mean you gotta wear these muzzles, I mean, masks.

But we're doing our best."