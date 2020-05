Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande released a song together called “Rain on Me.” In an interview with Apple Music, Gaga said she was “too ashamed to hang out” with Grande.

According to the HuffPost, she thought she might be a bad influence on the young artist.

Yet Grande called her out after trying to connect with her several times and said Gaga was hiding from her.

Once they met, Gaga said the two women “connected right away.”