As Moratorium Ends, Experts Predict 'Tsunami Of Evictions' In Houston

Evictions of residents in Houston, Texas, may soon be on the rise.

According to Business Insider, the Texas Supreme Court has lifted its statewide moratorium on evictions.

12.8% of Texas's workforce is currently out of a job, with over 2 million residents filing for unemployment since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Some major Texas cities like Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas are still protected from evictions by city or county ordinances.

We anticipate that there will be a tsunami of evictions filed.

I have no doubt about it, we are going to see homelessness.

Attorney Dana Karni Lone Star Legal Aid