North Dakota's GOP Governor On Wearing Masks: 'Dial Up Your Empathy'

Business Insider reports North Dakota Gov.

Doug Burgum got emotional at a press conference on Friday, over the issue of face masks.

Burgum, a Republican, called the political debate over to wear masks in public a 'senseless dividing line.'

Burgum also urged North Dakotans to 'dial up their empathy' during the crisis.

The wearing of masks in North Dakota is presently not mandatory, and there has been heated debate across America whether masks are necessary at all.

Opponents of facial coverings often believe the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic is exaggerated.

Others believe mandated masks are a violation of American civil liberties.