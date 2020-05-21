Department Of Health Fines Nursing Homes

According to Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health, there have been nearly 5,000 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
They have fined them over $90,000.
Pa. Health Department Announces 866 New Coronavirus Cases, 155 New DeathsThe PA Health Department provided the latest daily update on the Coronavirus cases in the state, KDKA's David Highfield reports.
Allegheny County Health Dept. Reports 21 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 New DeathsThe Health Department provided the latest daily update on the Coronavirus cases in Allegheny County, KDKA's David Highfield reports.