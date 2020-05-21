Global  

Lori Loughlin And Husband Plead Guilty To College Admission Fraud

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Lori Loughlin and her husband pleaded guilty to participating in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

According to Reuters, they committed fraud to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California.

They pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and will serve two months and five months in prison, respectively.

The two will then have to pay fines of $150,000 and $250,000 and do 100 and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin and her husband are among 54 people charged over using bribery and fraud to get their children into top schools.

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Plead Guilty To Paying $500K To Get Daughters Into USC

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty Friday in the nationwide college admissions scandal to paying a half-million dollars in bribes to get their daughters admitted to..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:13Published
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Officially Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scam

WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:20Published