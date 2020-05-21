Lori Loughlin And Husband Plead Guilty To College Admission Fraud

Lori Loughlin and her husband pleaded guilty to participating in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

According to Reuters, they committed fraud to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California.

They pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and will serve two months and five months in prison, respectively.

The two will then have to pay fines of $150,000 and $250,000 and do 100 and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin and her husband are among 54 people charged over using bribery and fraud to get their children into top schools.