Recent related videos from verified sources NJ Hospital Recovering From Coronavirus Pandemic, Ready For Elective Surgeries



Holy Name Medical Center was considered the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in New Jersey, but now it's down to just a few patients; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:26 Published 29 minutes ago 1 Dead, 7 Injured After House Fire In Newark, New Jersey



A fatal fire is under investigation in Newark. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:22 Published 29 minutes ago