Facebook Live Service For Memorial Day On Battleship New Jersey Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:46s - Published 31 minutes ago The battleship and museum have been closed due to the coronavirus.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Facebook Live Service For Memorial Day On Battleship New Jersey β™ͺβ™ͺIT WAS A FACEBOOK LIVECEREMONY ON BOARD THE BATTLESHIP NEW JERSEY THIS MORNING.IN CELEBRATION OF MEMORIAL DAY.AND IN COME MEN RACIAL OF THATDAY, THE 75TH, 77TH ANNIVERSARYOF THE CHIRP'S COMMISSIONING.THE BALLOT WILL SHIP MUSEUM ANDMEMORIAL HAVE BEEN CLOSED TO THECORONAVIRUS.BUT ORGANIZERS WANTED TO HONORALL THOSE WHO SERVED AS WELL THEAS THE NATION'S MOST DEMOCRATRATED BATTLE SHIP.HER HISTORY IS UNPARALLEL INTHAT SHE BECAME THE MOSTDECORATED BATTLE SHIP IN THEHISTORY OF THE UNITED STATESNAVY.EARNED 19 BATTLE STARS.





