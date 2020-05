Atleast 21 people, who had returned back in Haryana's Panchkula from the United States of America has tested positive of coronavirus infection.

Total 73 people had arrived from the US on May 19.

Chief Medical Officer of Panchkula, Dr Jasjit Kaur said, "21 out of 73 people, who had arrived from the USA on May 19 have tested positive for COVID-19.

All of them are not residents of Panchkula but belong to various districts.

2 reports were inconclusive and rests were negative."