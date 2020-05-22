Global  

73-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Mumbai

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published
73-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Mumbai

73-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Mumbai

A 73-year-old woman returned home after getting recovered from COVID-19 in Mumbai.

She was discharged from hospital on May 20.

She encouraged people to fight against the deadly virus and said, "Corona se darna nhi hain, ladna hain," "She has no comorbidities and the only risk factor was her age.

She responded very well to treatment and now has been discharged.

She is presently in home quarantine and healthy," said Dr Nehal Khan, Director of DNA Multispeciality Hospital in Kandivali.

It is said that elderly people are more at risk from coronavirus, the recovery numbers are very low, but here is the rare case that came up from the most affected state, Maharashtra.

Total number of cases rose to 44,582 in the state so far and 1,517 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

