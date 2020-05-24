Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eid al-Fitr: People of Imphal came out for purchasing, social distancing is still a challenge

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Eid al-Fitr: People of Imphal came out for purchasing, social distancing is still a challenge

Eid al-Fitr: People of Imphal came out for purchasing, social distancing is still a challenge

People of Imphal, came out in the market to make purchases for Eid al-Fitr amid coronavirus lockdown.

However, maintaining social distancing norms is still a challenge for many people.

"We are trying our best to maintain social distancing but not everyone is listening.

I'm jobless now due to lockdown, so I'm helping my parents here," said the Shopkeeper.

However, Imphal mosque will remain closed in the wake of pandemic.According to the latest data available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Total number of 26 cases of coronavirus has been reported from Manipur with 2 cured and discharged.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Social distancing norms flouted in Doda's market [Video]

Social distancing norms flouted in Doda's market

Ahead of Eid celebrations, people thronged to the markets to buy commodities. People were seen violating social distancing norms. Many of them were not wearing face masks. "Doda is a green zone but it..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:22Published
Imphal airport all set for flyers [Video]

Imphal airport all set for flyers

The Imphal Airport authorities are all set to attend their domestic flyers. Touch free document checking, sanitization box for luggages are being set up to ensure social distancing norms among..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published