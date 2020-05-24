Eid al-Fitr: People of Imphal came out for purchasing, social distancing is still a challenge

People of Imphal, came out in the market to make purchases for Eid al-Fitr amid coronavirus lockdown.

However, maintaining social distancing norms is still a challenge for many people.

"We are trying our best to maintain social distancing but not everyone is listening.

I'm jobless now due to lockdown, so I'm helping my parents here," said the Shopkeeper.

However, Imphal mosque will remain closed in the wake of pandemic.According to the latest data available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Total number of 26 cases of coronavirus has been reported from Manipur with 2 cured and discharged.