COVID-19 lockdown: Kerala's Juma Masjid remains closed for devotees

Kochi's Juma Masjid remained closed for devotees on Eid on May 24.
It came amid COVID-19 lockdown.
The decision was taken by authorities to avoid gatherings and to follow social distancing.
