COVID-19 lockdown: Kerala's Juma Masjid remains closed for devotees

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:17s
Kochi's Juma Masjid remained closed for devotees on Eid on May 24.

It came amid COVID-19 lockdown.

The decision was taken by authorities to avoid gatherings and to follow social distancing.

