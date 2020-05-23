Businesses fail to pickup ahead of Eid in Old Delhi

Vegetable and fruit sellers in Delhi's Daryaganj market are facing hardships ahead of Eid festival.

They are suffering losses due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Sellers said that there is no excitement about Eid as the celebrations have been marred by coronavirus pandemic.

They also said that this year they have not witnessed the same festive cheer during the month of Ramzan and their business has slowed down as compared to the earlier years, due to COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking to ANI, a seller Haseen Malik said, "There is no fervour of Eid.

There is some demand for fruits as it is summer but most of businesses are down." There are 12,319 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases are 69,597 and 3720 deaths in India.