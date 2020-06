Man allegedly kills wife by slitting her throat in Panipat

A man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat in Haryana's Panipat.

The incident took place in Ekta Vihar colony on May 23.

The investigation in the matter is underway.

More details are awaited.

While speaking to ANI, the Inspector of Chandni Bagh Police Station, Manjeet Singh said, "A complaint has been registered by the accused's mother.

We are investigating the matter."